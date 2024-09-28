Publisher 505 Games and development studio Kunos Simulazioni have opened on YouTube the presentation event of Assetto Corsa Evo what could become the new benchmark for realistic driving simulators. The premiere will be online in about 47 hours from the time of writing this news, that is Monday 30 September 2024 at 2.00 pm .

What will be shown? The title of the video leaves no doubt about this: “Assetto Corsa EVO Announcement Trailer [PEGI]”. So let’s talk about the announcement trailer. After all, little or nothing has been seen of the game for now, so we imagine that the fans are in excitement.

Some partners are also mentioned in the description, whose cars we will probably see in the game:

Porsche

Alfa Romeo RSeat

BBR

BELL

OMP

Finally it is revealed that the trailer’s soundtrack is by Pond5.

For the rest, not much is said. There is the classic invitation to add the game to Wishlist on Steam and it is said that Assetto Corsa Evo is the next step in the evolution of Assetto Corsa. It’s a slogan of course, but for now we have to make do with it.

For now Assetto Corsa Evo it was announced for PC only. On Steam, 2024 is reported as the release year and the system requirements are already known: