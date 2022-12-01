Microsoft has revealed the games heading to Xbox Game Pass this December.

Available today are a trio of games: Eastward (Xbox, PC and Cloud), The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Xbox, PC and Cloud) and Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC).

But we also have a bunch of games to look forward to later this month.

As reported earlier today, the flagship game of this month is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which will be available on Xbox, PC and Cloud on December 6th.

Also arriving on the same day Hello Neighbor 2, the sequel to the 2017 stealth horror game.

Metal: Hellsinger will be to Xbox One owners on 8th December having previously only been available on Xbox Series consoles, PC and Cloud.

First person shooter High on Life produced by Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland will be a day one launch for Game Pass on 13th December.

Alchemist simulator Potion Craft will also be available on the same day on Xbox and PC.

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition will be available on Xbox, PC and Cloud on December 15th. The game was available for PlayStation Plus subscribers in October.

Finally, Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan, a 2.5D adventure-puzzle-platformer will also be available on 15th December.

PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will also have access to a 10-hour early access trial of Need for Speed ​​Unbound via EA Play.