When the option of view achievements in the Xbox mobile app, after the launch of the new version of this, which came to light last year. It was a strange decision, but after users asked for the return of achievements in the Xbox mobile application in all the inquiries that Xbox made about the features they wanted to see on the brand’s platforms, it seems that Xbox has finally listened and now they are returning, as previously reported.

They have been a long time coming, but the ability to see Achievements is starting to be implemented from today, and some members of the Xbox community have confirmed that they already have access to it. As is clear, we can already take a first look at what will be the return of achievements in the Xbox mobile application.

Digital Foundry shows all improvements for Prey and Dishonored on Xbox Series X | S

Here’s what your achievements will look like on the Xbox mobile app

In addition to what some users have shared by Reddit, as well Major Nelson gave us a glimpse of the achievements on the Xbox mobile app. It’s not much different from what it was before, but it looks a lot neater with the new app design. Games can also be selected individually to view all available achievements. Although it is not yet certain that this version will be accessible to all, it is clear that it will be the one that will finally reach everyone in the near future.

Octopath Traveler and more games announced for Xbox Game Pass coming in late March

You can now take a look at achievements in the Xbox mobile application and get excited about their return, because soon you will be able to have back this feature that all fans longed for.