A person stormed the “Beit Israel” synagogue in Colleville, Texas, where he detained 4 people, and after 6 hours of the crisis, one of the hostages was released unharmed.

Reporters said they heard explosions, possibly stun grenades, and gunshots shortly before Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared the crisis over, according to “Reuter”.

Abu said in a tweet via “Twitter”: “The invitations were answered… all the bets came out alive and unharmed.”

CNN reported that a team of the FBI’s elite forces carried out the bet liberation operation.

The FBI stated that it had confirmed the identity of the gunman, but said that it would not reveal it now while the investigation continues, according to the network.

The authorities did not reveal the cause of the gunman’s death, saying only that the matter is under investigation.

During detention, the gunman was demanding the release of Pakistani Aafia Siddiqui.

CNN quoted two US law enforcement officials as saying that investigators believe the gunman was motivated by the desire to release my friend, who has been serving an 86-year prison sentence since 2010 on terrorism charges in Afghanistan.

My friend is in prison in Texas.

Media reports stated that the perpetrator of the attack was my friend’s brother, but her lawyers denied this, and quoted her as saying that he was not her brother.

Details of what happened

The Colville Police Department said it initially dealt with the crisis by deploying rapid response teams in response to the emergency calls that began at about 10:41 a.m. during Saturday prayers that were streamed online.

Soon, FBI negotiators began calling the man, who said he wanted to speak with a woman in a federal prison.

In the first few hours of the crisis, the man could be heard speaking in what appeared to be a phone call during a live broadcast of Shabbat prayers at the synagogue on Facebook. The live broadcast was cut off around 3:00 p.m. EST (20:00 GMT).

Perry Clumbas, 63, who has been a member of the pool since it opened in 1999, said another member alerted him to what was going on and he quickly switched to watching the live broadcast until it was cut off.

“It was horrific to hear and see, but even more horrific not to know what was going on,” Columbus said in a phone interview.

Although he was not able to clearly understand what the man wanted, Columbus believed that the man wanted to talk to his sister.