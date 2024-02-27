New details emerge about the crime of Maria Ferreira, the 50-year-old woman who died at the hands of her husband Vittorio Pescaglini in Fornaci di Barga, in the province of Lucca.

The two were separating, the woman herself had decided to leave the man and to move to the municipality. But Vittorio Pescaglini hadn't accepted that decision, so he waited for her on the street, locked in the car and when she arrived he threw himself at her with a long blade knife. A horrible scene that occurred before the eyes of all passers-by. Some witnesses said they heard screams and then saw a man holding a knife full of blood.

That same blood that now covers the pavement of Via Cesare Battista, not far from the 56-year-old's abandoned car with its headlights on. It was Vittorio himself alarm the authorities. He confessed to his wife's crime and then he was handed over to the officers. But just before making that call, the man sent a message to a friend of histo inform him of the atrocious act he had just committed:

I fucked up

The rescuers, who arrived on site, tried to rescue the woman. Unfortunately every attempt was in vain, Maria Ferreira he had no escape.

The separation hearing

The 50-year-old had left the family home and had recently moved to the new municipality. She was staying in a hotel, waiting to get her life back in hand. It was she who had asked for separation andcourt hearing it was scheduled for today, February 27th. However, her husband broke her life forever the day before. He didn't give her a chance to react, he lashed out at her with a knife, in front of the shocked eyes of the inhabitants. Vittorio Pescaglini has been arrested and is now awaiting interrogation before investigators and the confession about the motive.