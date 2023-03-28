Electoral political polls today March 28, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Contrasting the high cost of living and health care: here are the government’s priorities according to the opinion of Italians emerging from the latest political electoral polls processed by Emg for the Rai 3 program Agora.

When asked “what should be the priorities for the government”, in fact, 50 percent of the sample answered “increase funds for health care” and “counter the cost of living with tax cuts or incentives”.

48% believe it is necessary to “increase wages and pensions”, while according to 35% the executive should “manage immigration”.

27 percent consider the issue of “security” a priority, 18% think that the government should “increase funds for schools”, while 4% did not answer the question.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.