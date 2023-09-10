Azzurri -3 behind Ukraine, who they will face on Tuesday at San Siro and away in the last round. In case of failure to qualify, the play-offs are already certain, having reached the Final Four of the last Nations League

Macedonia goes against the Azzurri once again. After the sensational elimination from the playoffs that should have led us to the 2022 World Cup with the defeat of Palermo, Skopje’s draw arrived which significantly complicates the road to Euro 2024. Also due to the “fault” of England, who left the first points in 5 games, being held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in Wroclaw. Now Spalletti needs 6 points against the gialloblù. Four might not be enough also because the Eastern rivals have two games with Macedonia and Malta, while we – despite having one game less – will still have to go to England.

See also Tragedy in Spa: the 18-year-old driver Van't Hoff died in an accident situation — The English are safe with their 13 points from 5 games. The Ukrainians occupy second place in group C with 7 in 4 matches, Italy follows with 4 but one game less than the rivals they will face on Tuesday at San Siro. At 4, but with 4 games played, there is also Macedonia. Only Malta is left out, still at a standstill after 4 matches played. For the Azzurri it will be almost mandatory to take home the three points at the Meazza against Ukraine, with whom they will then close the group on November 20th at their home ground (obviously due to the war in Poland). In between the internal challenges with Malta and Macedonia (where it is reasonable to expect 6 points) and the difficult English away match. The top two in the group qualify directly for the German European Championship. Ukraine will face Macedonia at home, travel to Malta before finishing with the Azzurri in what could be a dramatic head-to-head clash to secure their ticket to Germany. See also F1 | AlphaTauri with Lawson in the FP1 of Spa. A test of 2023?

lifesaver — In the unfortunate event that Italy does not qualify, they will in any case have the lifeline of the playoffs, even if they do not end up among the third-placed teams, as they are among the four finalists of the last Nations League. There will be 12 national teams competing in the repechage, with the same formula as the last one, the one that qualified for the World Cup, i.e. 3 groups with semi-finals and final for the last three places available. Caudine forks that we already tried to cross without success months ago and which would be better avoided.

CLASSIFICATION — Group C: England 13 (5 matches); Ukraine 7 (4); Italy 4 (3), North Macedonia 4 (4); Malta 0 (4).

calendar — Tuesday: Italy-Ukraine; Malta-North Macedonia. 10/14: Ukraine-Macedonia; Italy-Malta. 10/17: England-Italy; Malta-Ukraine. 11/17: Italy-Macedonia; England-Malta. 20/11: Ukraine-Italy; Macedonia-England.