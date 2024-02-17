WASHINGTON. A nuclear space weapon capable of destroying satellites creating a massive wave of energy potentially crippling a vast swathe of commercial and government satellites on which the world depends. Sources close to the intelligence community gave CNN a more detailed understanding of what Russia is working on – and the threat it could pose – than what the US government has already revealed. Republican Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, sparked a frenzy in Washington on Wednesday when he claimed to “have information regarding a serious threat to national security.”

President Joe Biden on Friday had publicly confirmed that Turner was referring to a new Russian nuclear anti-satellite capability, but officials steadfastly refused to discuss it further, citing the highly classified nature of the intelligence. The weapon is still in development and not yet in orbit, Biden administration officials have stressed publicly. But if used, they say, it would cross a dangerous Rubicon in the history of nuclear weapons and could cause extreme disruption to daily life in ways that are difficult to predict.

How the military system works and what its objectives are

This type of new weapon – generally known by military space experts as nuclear EMP – would create a pulse of electromagnetic energy and a stream of highly charged particles that would destroy satellites orbiting the Earth. Targets can be both commercial and government satellites, potentially crippling telephone and Internet systems. According to a defense official, there has been a stream of intelligence reports in recent months tied specifically to Russia's efforts to develop nuclear-powered anti-satellite capabilities. But Russia has recently made progress in its efforts to develop a nuclear EMP, a related but much more alarming technology. “Our general knowledge of Russia's pursuit of this type of weapon goes back many, many months, if not a few years,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. “But only in recent weeks has intelligence been able to assess how exactly Russia wants to continue pursuing this goal.”

It is unclear whether the device as designed can impact the GPS system and nuclear command and control satellites, which operate in a higher orbit than the vast constellation of commercial and government satellites whizzing through low-Earth orbit . Those larger satellites are designed to be impregnable to a nuclear explosion, but a former senior Pentagon space official told CNN they “could be vulnerable” based on proximity to the EMP. CNN sources say this type of weapon could have the potential to wipe out “mega constellations” of small satellites, such as SpaceX's Starlink, which has been successfully used by Ukraine in its ongoing war with Russia.

This would almost certainly be “a weapon of desperation” for Russia, the US official said, because it would do the same damage to any Russian satellite in the area. It's also unclear how well developed the technology is. Russia has had a series of public debacles with its nuclear technology in recent years. In 2019, seven Russians were killed in an accident that occurred while Moscow was trying to recover a nuclear-powered cruise missile that had crashed into the White Sea during a failed test.

Biden's reassurances

The US president on Friday stressed publicly that “there is no nuclear threat to the American people or anywhere else in the world with what Russia is doing right now.” “Everything they are doing and/or will do concerns satellites and space and potentially damages those satellites,” he said.

The possible violation of international treaties

Biden administration officials argue that if Russia were to field a nuclear EMP, it would be the first-ever violation of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, which bans placing weapons of mass destruction in space. “It would be a violation of the Outer Space Treaty to which more than 130 countries, including Russia, are party,” Kirby said Thursday, without providing details. Russia has withdrawn from several arms control treaties in recent years, leaving the post-Cold War arms control architecture all but gutted.

The tests carried out by the United States

In 1962, before the entry into force of the Outer Space Treaty, the US detonated a 1.4 megaton nuclear weapon over the Pacific Ocean in a test known as “Starfish Prime”. The weapon created an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) powerful enough to jam communications and knock out streetlights in Hawaii, about 1,500 km away. The test also created an artificial radiation field that damaged numerous low-Earth orbit satellites in the days and weeks that followed.