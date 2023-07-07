Electoral political polls today July 7, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Italians are in favor of the minimum wage: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by theKnown Institute For The Republic.

The surprise derives from the fact that, among those in favor of the possible introduction of the measure, there are also many voters from the centre-right, who, on the other hand, have always said they are against the measure.

According to the survey, 64% of the interviewees are in favor of the introduction of the minimum wage. Only 14% of the sample is against it, while 22% did not answer the question or do not have an opinion on the matter.

The interesting data, as mentioned, is given by the percentages of the individual parties. In Forza Italia, in fact, 74 percent agree with the measure, while in the League the percentage in favor of the minimum wage is represented by 57%.

In the Brothers of Italy the threshold falls just below 50 percent (48%), while in the Democratic Party and in the M5S the minimum wage is shared by 86 and 85 percent respectively.

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.