The second major Russian offensive in Ukraine, which has been expected for weeks, seems to have broken out tonight. Explosions are reported from several cities, mainly in the east of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky said in his late video message last night that the expected large-scale Russian offensive has been launched and with it a new “Battle of Donbas” has begun. After the failed ‘rapid capture’ of major cities like Kiev and Kharkov and the planned replacement of President Zelensky, Russia’s focus now seems to be on the conquest of eastern territory around Kharkov and Donetsk. Preferably with some victories before 9 May when traditional military parades are held in Moscow on the occasion of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. After several setbacks (sinking of flagship Moskva and the tough defense of the steel factory in the port city of Mariupol), Russian President Putin could use some military successes to justify his ‘special operation to liberate Ukraine’.

According to Ukrainian sources, the Russians attempted to break through the eastern front in several places last night. In the Kharkov province, the towns of Izyum and Barvinkove are under attack. Also from Marinka, Slavyansk and Kramatorsk Russian attacks are reported by Ukrainian sources. This information cannot be verified. At least 17 civilians are said to have died. According to the governor of Luhansk, in the Donbas region, there are street fights going on in the small town of Kreminna where “evacuation is no longer an option”. The city is said to have been conquered by the Russians. Explosions were also reported from the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. Russia is said to have dropped heavy bombs, so-called ‘bunker crushers’, on the still besieged steel factory in Mariupol.

Drone footage of the bombing of the besieged Mariupol steel factory. © via REUTERS



The Ukrainian capital, Kiev, continues to be threatened by Russian attacks, Mayor Vitali Klychko said. He urged the displaced residents of the metropolis to stay in a safer place for the time being. Rockets were fired at the city again this Easter weekend. There are still many checkpoints in Kiev and a curfew is still in place.

100,000 soldiers

Western observers estimate that some 100,000 Russian soldiers led by the recently appointed General Dvornikov are being deployed in this second offensive in eastern and southern Ukraine. The first offensive started on February 24 and stranded in the north (around Kiev) after a month of heavy fighting. Some of those troops have now moved east.

The Russian offensive is led by General Alexander Dvornikov. © Vitaly Timkiv/TASS



In his speech, President Zelensky said that the Ukrainian army was ready for battle and would not give up any part of the country. “No matter how many troops they send, we will fight.” In addition, the first arms shipments of the latest US military aid package have arrived in Ukraine’s neighboring countries. Four transport planes delivered howitzers, armored personnel carriers, helicopters and artillery ammunition this Easter weekend, a senior US Department of Defense official said. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said US troops stationed on NATO’s eastern flank are now giving Ukrainian military personnel a crash course in the use of 155mm howitzers. The most modern version of this weapon is delivered to Ukraine for the first time.

The US sent four cargo planes with weapons to Ukraine over Easter weekend (file photo from earlier shipment). © AP



Boycott

US President Joe Biden has video conferences with allies and partners today about military aid to Ukraine, among other things. Sanctions against Russia are also discussed. The German State Secretary for Human Rights, Luise Amtsberg, has called for not boycotting Russian art and culture, as well as Russian restaurants. She responded to news that some German bookstores are no longer selling Russian literature. “It is wrong to take writers like Dostoevsky and Tolstoy off the shelf. Russia is not Putin and he is certainly not a symbol of Russian culture,” said Amtsberg, who also called on Russians in Germany and Russian restaurants not to blame for Putin’s aggression. The Soviet Union War Memorial in Berlin’s Treptower Park has been defaced for the second time in a month.





Ukraine has reacted with outrage at the awards given to the 64th Motorized Brigade by Russian President Vladimir Putin for “special merits, heroism and bravery”. According to Ukraine, this unit was involved in the massacre in Butha. Images of murdered Ukrainian civilians on the outskirts of the capital Kiev sparked horror around the world earlier this month. More than 400 bodies were found in Butja, some with their hands tied behind their backs. However, according to the Kremlin, Putin praised the soldiers’ “clever and decisive action” during the “special military operation”, as the president calls the invasion of the neighboring country.

New graves in Butja cemetery for victims of the massacres by Russian soldiers. © Getty Images



The Russian invasion has resulted in up to 30 percent of Ukraine’s infrastructure being damaged or destroyed. The damage done so far is about $100 billion. That is what Minister of Infrastructure Oleksander Kubrakov said on Monday. He added that with very hard work, recovery is possible in two years. Using frozen Russian assets in the West seems to him to be a good idea for financing.

