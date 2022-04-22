The damage to infrastructure in Ukraine now amounts to 55 billion euros. The World Bank makes that estimate after almost two months of war. And according to Kiev, the Russians are refusing a ceasefire during Orthodox Easter.

When the war with Russia is over, the Ukrainians will have a huge task to rebuild their country. The World Bank estimated last night that the damage to roads and buildings alone is about 55 billion euros. Then there is the economic damage. And these amounts only add up as the battle drags on, said World Bank chief David Malpass.

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky came up with his own estimate. According to him, his country already needs 6.5 billion a month to absorb the economic blows. He spoke of ‘hundreds of billions’ when it comes to rebuilding his country. Zelensky asked the countries that have frozen Russian assets to use that money to help Ukraine.

‘Everything is destroyed’

Yesterday it seemed for a while that Russia was in control of the southern port of Mariupol, but the battle in the enormous Azovstal steel factory is still going on. Putin has ordered not to attack the huge area over the ground anymore, but to seal it hermetically, ‘so that no more flies can get out’. There are still a few thousand soldiers and civilians there. According to one of the commanders there, just about everything has been destroyed and civilians are trapped in cellars under collapsed buildings.

The bombing also continued overnight. According to the Ukrainians, they are being shelled from warships and heavy bombs, the so-called ‘bunker busters’, are dropped. Captain Palamar of the Azov regiment said in a conversation with Radio Liberty that the military and the civilians are not together. The latter are gathered in cellars with eighty to a hundred people. He couldn’t say how many civilians are still alive because they can’t reach them. The damage is too great for that.

A convoy of pro-Russian troops in Mariupol. © REUTERS



Evacuation

Palamar reiterated that his men will not surrender and again appealed to the Russians to remove the civilians from the area. This must then be done under the supervision of an impartial country, he said. “These people have been through so much, they don’t trust the Russians anymore and they are scared. After a siege of 52 days, we are running out of ammunition and medicines.”

According to Vadim Boichenko, the mayor of Mariupol, 100,000 people are also trapped in the city itself. There have been several evacuation attempts, but they have come to nothing, because the Russians have been ‘undermining them from the start’. “They asked us for the location of the evacuation site, and we gave it. They asked us to provide the number of buses, and we did. Then they destroyed them all. The fate of these people is now in Putin’s hands.”

Easter file

This weekend the Orthodox celebrate their Easter. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier this week called for a ceasefire so that relief supplies could be delivered and people evacuated. The Russians rejected that request. They don’t think it’s “sincere” and fear it will give Ukrainian troops the opportunity to rearm. The Pope has also called for an Easter truce. President Zelensky has not yet given up hope for a ceasefire, he said in his daily video address last night.





Refugees

People in eastern Ukraine are also trying to get out of the war zone. According to the authorities, three quarters of the population of the Donetsk region has already fled. That means 430,000 people are still at risk. Kramatorsk, the second largest city in Donetsk after Mariupol, now houses only 40,000 of the 200,000 original inhabitants, the governor said.

Russians occupied 42 towns and villages in the east yesterday, the Ukrainian government reported. In total, Russian units control more than 3,500 places across the country. Fighting is taking place in more than 11,550 places, a spokesman said. Kiev also says that Russians now have 80 percent of Luhansk under control. These two regions are a prime target for the Russians. They are separatist ‘people’s republics’ that Moscow has vowed to ‘liberate’.

American drones

The Americans announced last night that they will supply a new type of drones to Ukraine. That can use the drones in the battle in the east of the country, where the Russians are on a major offensive. It concerns more than 120 ‘Ghost’ drones, which, according to the US, are extremely suitable for combat there, because of the flat terrain. The drones are designed to attack targets automatically, and they can only be used once.

