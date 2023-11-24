A new discovery is made by investigators about Filippo Turetta’s car: here’s where a camera would have filmed it

On Saturday 25 November, the arrival in Italy of Filippo Turetta, because he is in Germany, after his arrest. In these hours, however, the agents are trying to reconstruct the last hours of Giulia Cecchettin’s life and whether they can add the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

There are still many points to be clarified behind this serious and heartbreaking crime, which led to the sudden disappearance of one 22 years oldwith many more dreams in the drawer.

Giulia Cecchettin should have graduated on the day of Thursday 16 November. For this reason, on Saturday the 11th, she went out with her ex-boyfriend and friend Filippo Turetta, to go look for the shoes to wear.

However, according to the investigators, the boy could not accept her reaching out that goal without him. So he asked her several times to stop with his exams and to help him because he had fallen behind.

For after leaving the mall, they got into an argument. The first witness called the officers because she had seen the boy yell at a young woman and put her forcefully into the car. Shortly after a camera in the Fossò area filmed Giulia while she was trying to escape and Filippo caught up with her from behind and provoked her death.

The new discovery of a camera on Filippo Turetta

However, it is precisely from that electronic eye that the police have made a important new discovery. He actually immortalized the passage of one Fiat Punto black in color, but at 17 on Saturday 11 November.

So before Filippo went to Vigonovo, to take Giulia. If the license plate of this vehicle, together with all the tests collected by the agents, should be the same as that of Turetta, they could charge him with the aggravating circumstance of premeditation.

Giulia unfortunately lost her life due to 26 slashes that her ex inflicted on her. Furthermore, shortly afterwards she hid her body near Lake Barcis, about 120 km from home. She has it covered by some black bags.

Philip subsequently continued his escape, until arriving in Germany. When the officers found him he was stopped on the emergency lane of the motorway, with his lights off and without petrol.