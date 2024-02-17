“Women also kill men”: the comment of Christian Sodano, marshal of the Guardia di Finanza, after the death of Giulia Cecchettin

The double crime in Cisterna di Latina shocked Italy. The Marshal of the Financial Police, Christian Sodano, ended the lives of the mother and sister of his ex-girlfriend, Desyrèe Amato, with his service pistol. The 22-year-old managed to escape and ask for help, but for Nicoletta and Renèe it was already too late.

During the last episode of the television show 2pm, host Milo Infante revealed two details about Christian Sodano's personality. The financier made himself clear Psycho on social networks and after case of Giulia Cecchettin, had published a post in which he underlined that women also kill men. A profile that, according to many, was not well evaluated, given that he was part of the Guardia di Finanza.

Christian Sodano's backpack

After the double crime, important elements were found in the 27-year-old's backpack, which led to the crimepremeditation hypothesis: duct tape, handcuffs, large black bags, a telescopic truncheon and gloves. What did he want to do? Did he want to kidnap his ex and end her life?

Desyrèe Amato had left Christian Sodano, things were no longer going well between them and after yet another argument, the financier entered the house with the service pistol. The 22-year-old got scared and immediately her mother and sister reached them and tried to protect her. But the man had no mercy and has opened fire against the two. The only one to save herself was her ex-girlfriend, she managed to reach a petrol station, where she hid and where she asked for help.

Christian Sodano has already appeared before the investigating judge for the warrant interrogation and he has exercised the right not to respond. He remained calm, but the financier's lawyers later made it known that he was saddened and destroyed.

Regarding the objects found in the backpack in his car, the 27-year-old explained that they were memories of my police mother who died in 2016, referring to the handcuffs and truncheon. And the other objects? She kept them in the car because she often went fishing. An uncredible version, which could make her situation worse.