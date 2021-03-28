Access to virtual education is a challenge for the 4.4 million students in Ecuador, who saw abruptly how the coronavirus pandemic closed their schools and the study moved home. Last June, the Government recognized that 70% of students had suffered connectivity difficulties and another 15% had not had regular contact with their teachers in the last two weeks, according to the survey on the current situation of girls, boys and adolescents in their current educational process conducted by Unicef ​​last November.

Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global information contribution on the 2030 Agenda, the eradication of poverty and inequality, and the progress of developing countries. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO in Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and subscribe here to our ‘newsletter’.