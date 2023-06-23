American, born in 2000, he can play as a forward or as a full-back. Only the details are missing for the landing in Italy

Fabiana Dalla Valle Marco Guidi

Dad George had given a clear clue, when in an interview with the Gazzetta a few days ago he confessed to supporting Juventus, shocking some of his AC Milan fans. Soon Weah will probably have one more reason to follow the Juventus club: his son Timothy is close to becoming a player of the Lady. Verbal agreement found with Lilla around 12 million euros, only the last details remain to be filed. The contract proposal to the player is, however, for five years, contacts with his agent have been going on for some time and the intention to positively close the deal is common to all parties. Little Weah would thus become the second American player in Juventus history, after Weston McKennie. And the second transfer market hit by Giovanni Manna, promoted to sporting director waiting for Cristiano Giuntoli, counting the definitive redemption of Arek Milik as the first, formalized in recent days. See also MotoGP | Vinales promotes the new Apilia: "It runs better, it's lighter"

Young — Class of 2000, born in New York, Timothy played the last World Cup in Qatar with the United States, even scoring the goal in the opening match against Wales. In the national team he has practically always played in attack, especially on the wing, while at Lille this season he has often been “relegated” to full back. In Massimiliano Allegri’s football, his flexibility would be very useful. It can both represent a tactical variant, if you switch from 3-5-2 to 4-3-3, even during the match, as well as be a valid all-round option, both on the right and on the left.

the idea — Meanwhile, the wait for Adrien Rabiot leads Juventus to think of more options to replace the Frenchman in midfield, in case the offer of another year’s contract at 7 million euros is returned to the sender. Answer expected within days, but at that point, the former PSG would no longer be a Juventus player from 1 July and at Continassa they would have to cover the hole with a weight purchase. Sergej Milinkovic Savic of Lazio is the strong idea, sponsored above all by Max Allegri. But the coach from Livorno has also indicated to the club a different profile, on which the Juve market men have concentrated in the last few days: it is Thomas Partey of Arsenal. Not a mezzala and not an offensive player like the Sergeant, but a midfielder of strength and balance. See also Cardinale, break with Maldini and Milan model Toulouse: market with the algorithm

price — Born in 1993, Partey is a veteran of the Ghanaian national team and between the Gunners and Atletico Madrid he has accumulated a lot of experience in the international field. Owner at Arsenal, he would be at loggerheads with coach Mikel Arteta and for this reason he would have decided to leave London. Partey immediately ended up in the crosshairs of the very rich Arab clubs, with offers exceeding 30 million euros, but no agreement has been found so far. The contractual situation of the Ghanaian midfielder is also particular: Thomas arrived in London in October 2020, signing a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year together. In short, expiring in 2024, but with the possibility of extending until 2025. The salary is high, around 6.6 million euros net per season. Not surprisingly, we are close to Rabiot’s salary, which he would replace in the squad, but not on the pitch. Partey, in fact, would be used as a pivot in the middle of the midfield, with Locatelli who could go back to being a mezzala. One way to describe Ghanaian? Substantial footballer. In one word: “cheerful”. See also Luis Díaz, a madness in the soccer superelite