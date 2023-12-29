Home page politics

From: George Anastasiadis

Press Split

Despite the mood of crisis: 2024 can be a year of change, says Georg Anastasiadis. © Jörg Carstensen/dpa / Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Wars, crises, government chaos: There are good reasons to look forward to the new year with worry. But there are equally good reasons for optimism. For democracies, years of crisis are often also years of new beginnings. A comment by Georg Anastasiadis.

New Year New luck? When people count down the last seconds of the old year on this Sunday evening, with family, friends or alone, many people's curiosity and anticipation of the new year are mixed with an uneasy feeling. More than in previous years, political crises are clouding the private pursuit of happiness: on the threshold of 2024, wars are raging around us, the economy is limping and the government is arguing.

But that's only one side. The other: Crises are sources of strength for democracies. Societies that tend to carry on as usual in good times find the courage to make necessary changes in bad times. A good example is Schröder's Germany in 2003. Or Greece, which reinvented itself in the euro crisis and has been leading all growth statistics for two years.

A shackled giant: Germany must admit weaknesses

You don't have to be an incorrigible optimist to hope the same for Germany, which doubts itself. Because it is a giant, albeit one that is currently still tied up: the innovative power of medium-sized companies is unmatched worldwide, and countries everywhere are trying, with greater or lesser success, to copy our dual training system. Citizens are educated, tolerant and compassionate to their vast majority. But the state must finally reawaken their ambition and their willingness to perform, instead of making more and more of them its boarders because it brings in votes.

2023 was the year for the initially disbelieving Germans to admit to themselves the bad habits and weaknesses that had become more numerous during the Merkel years – 2024 must be the year of departure and change. Many of us start with good intentions. The contentious traffic light coalition and their avowedly lazy chancellor should have at least one thing: to do better than 2023 – or, if that doesn't work, to quickly make room for others.