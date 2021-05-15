THQ Nordic has released just over three minutes of unedited Biomutant gameplay on five different platforms.

In each video we see a slight variation on the same objective, with the player character sprinting across the lush open world towards a fight with a guerilla miniboss and its minions. The martial arts style combat system looks like a lot of fun, and I particularly liked how the guerilla can grab the player, launch them into the air then bat them away – nice, smooth animations.

The PC gameplay is in the video below:

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One gameplay is in the video below:

And the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X gameplay is in the video below:

THQ Nordic said the PC footage runs at 4k in 60fps, but the PC version will not be capped framerate-wise – except for your monitor’s refresh rate and hardware.

Biomutant on PS4 and Xbox One runs at 1080p and 30fps with dynamic resolution. On PS4 Pro and Xbox One X, it runs at 1080p and 60fps with dynamic resolution.

Videos for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will come out early next week, THQ Nordic added.

Bertie checked out Biomutant in February, and spoke with director and Experiment 101 founder, Stefan Ljunqvist to find out more. “There’s something very Saturday morning about Biomutant that has always really appealed to me,” Bertie wrote. “Where other open-world games can be grim, this is exuberantly colorful; where other games can be bogged down in grit, this is light and full of energy.”

Biomutant is due out on 25th May.