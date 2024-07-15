Blizzard has finally released the complete schedule of the start of the Worldsoul Saga the new World of Warcraft expansion which includes more chapters and lots of additional content. This is undoubtedly the most anticipated content by fans of the famous MMORPG, as well as the one that is hoped to relaunch it among the public, making it overcome the criticisms of the latest major updates and expansions.

What awaits us

But without further ado, let’s look at the full schedule of what is hopefully the start of an epic story yet to be experienced.

The complete schedule for the start of the new saga

The Pre-Expansion Update will be available on July 23 and will include:

Warbands – Expanded Account and Expanded Progression

Skyriding – Dynamic flight for 400+ mounts

Cross Kingdom Guilds

The Radiant Echoes event (available from July 30th to August 26th)

Early Access will be available from August 22nd, while the global launch has been set for August 26th. They will introduce:

A new story, in which you will have to defend Azeroth from the shadows

Four new zones

New talents for heroes, with new abilities that will allow you to expand your class.

The Delves, which are small adventures with end-game loot, playable alone or in a group

The Earthen, the new Alliance race created by the giants

Eight new dungeons

A new PvP battleground called Deephaul Ravine

Season One will finally start on September 10th and will include:

The Mythical Raid Nerubar Palace, which will begin on September 17.

The mythical dungeons, four of which will be completely new and four of which are returns from the past.

The PvP season, mechanics and seasonal and class-related rewards.

Will Worldsoul Saga be able to make World of Warcraft regain ground on Final Fantasy XIV, which we can consider its direct competitor?