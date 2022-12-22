The weekend will not only celebrate Christmas, since the end of the current arc of the sixth season of My Hero Academia will also be released. In this way, a series of promotional images have been released that prepare the entire public for the events that we will see in just a few days.

After 12 intense episodes, the Paranormal Liberation War arc will finally come to a close this weekend. In this way, the first part of the sixth season of My Hero Academia will come to an end, and the trailer shows us Mirio once again in actionto Deku using his power in an unusual way, to Mr. Compress performing his last great act of magic.

My Hero Academia Season-6

Cour-1 Finale Episode-13 (126) Previews pic.twitter.com/tsZMOXutF2 — Shonenleaks (@shonenleaks) December 22, 2022

Although at the moment there is no precise information, it is expected that the second part of the sixth season of My Hero Academia releases in the first half of 2023. When we see Midoriya and company once again, the action will take a breakas we will see the heroes and villains face the consequences of their actions in this large-scale event

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see that after the mixed reception of the fifth season of the anime, it’s nice to see that the public is happy with what we’ve been presented with this time around. I can’t wait to see how this adaptation will progress.

Via: My Hero Academia