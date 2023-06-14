Sony has announced its next batch of games coming to the PlayStation Plus catalog in June.

As previously reported, Rogue Legacy 2 (PS4/5) is set to make its PlayStation debut on June 20th, having previously been available on PC and Xbox.

Joining next week (although currently without any specified release date) will be Far Cry 6 (PS4/PS5), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (PS4/PS5), Incryption (PS4/PS5), Soulstice (PS5), Tacoma ( PS4), Deus Ex: Mankind Divided (PS4) and Killing Floor 2 (PS4).

Meanwhile, those on the PlayStation Plus Premium tier will also see the arrival of the following retro games:

Killzone: Liberation (PSP)

Worms (PS1)

Herc’s Adventures (PS1)

We will update with the exact date these games will arrive when we hear more from Sony.

As for game trials, WWE2K23 (PS4) will also be available on June 20th.



Sony’s PS Plus Catalog for June.

In addition to this announcement, Sony has also revealed its plans to add cloud streaming capability to its PlayStation 5 titles. This, the company has said, will make it easier for us all to “jump into [our] favorite games” without having to download them.

“Our goal is to add this as an additional benefit to PlayStation Plus Premium as part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the value of PlayStation Plus,” Sony said, with testing now in the “early stages”.