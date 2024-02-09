Although Nintendo Live 2024 was canceled in Japan, the Big N has taken on the task of publishing the first of two orchestra concerts on YouTube today for free. That's right, after months of waiting, the presentation focused on the music of The Legend of Zelda It is now available for all fans from the iconic video game series.

Lasting almost 30 minutes, The Legend of Zelda Symphonic Concert offers audiences the opportunity to hear orchestral versions of some of the series' most famous themes, such as The Ballad of the Goddess of Skyward Sword. With this, We can also enjoy live versions of the main songs of Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Originally, this concert, as well as the Splatoon one that will be published on Nintendo's YouTube channel tomorrow, were planned to be part of Nintendo Live 2024, an event in Japan which was going to give the attending public the opportunity to enjoy some special activations and participate in tournaments. However, this celebration was canceled after a series of threats.

Although activities and tournaments were completely canceled, It's good to see that the two concerts did take place, and on this occasion everyone has the opportunity to enjoy these special presentations. Let us remember that The Legend of Zelda series has enjoyed multiple world tours that have given fans the opportunity to enjoy the iconic music of the series live.

Although there is no official information at the moment, The concert that was published today could encourage Nintendo to begin another concert tour focused on The Legend of Zelda or another of its series. On related topics, Nintendo president talks about The Legend of Zelda movie. Likewise, a theme park for this video game could be on the way.

A new world tour of The Legend of Zelda symphony concert would be spectacular. Who wouldn't pay to hear Kass' song live? With the Zelda movie planned for the future, this would be a great way to promote this film adaptation.

Via: Nintendo