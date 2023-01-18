Tomorrow, January 19, the first trailer of Scream VI. However, if you can’t wait to see Ghostface in action, a few moments ago a small teaser was released that gives us an idea of ​​what we can expect from the next advance.

The teaser that was released today from Scream VI shows us Ghostface is a shop with a shotgun, ready to cause trouble. Along with this, we can see a couple of people trying to escape from this situation, something that seems to not have a happy ending.

Unlike other deliveries, Scream VI will present us with the paranoia and terror that we are already used to in a big city, compared to the small towns we are already used to. This is the description of this delivery:

“Following the latest Ghostface murders, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and begin a new chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (‘Sam Carpenter’), Jasmin Savoy Brown (‘Mindy Meeks-Martin’), Mason Gooding (‘Chad Meeks-Martin’), Jenna Ortega (‘Tara Carpenter’), Hayden Panettiere (‘Kirby Reed’) and Courteney Cox (‘Gale Weathers’) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving.”

Remember, the first trailer of Scream VI will be released tomorrow, while the film will hit theaters on March 10, 2023. On related topics, you can learn more about Scream here.

Editor’s Note:

After five movies in one city, it’s time for the series to break into new territory, and this location might be all it takes to reinvigorate the popularity of this iconic horror film series.

Via: Scream VI