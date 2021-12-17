The series of How i met your mother ended in 2014. Since then, fans have demanded a continuation, but focused on the mother’s perspective. Although this was fulfilled with a special episode, it was confirmed long ago that a spin-off, which has a completely new story, known as How i met your father, will be released in just one month. Thus, The first trailer for this production was recently released.

This advance is focused on introducing us to the main characters of the series. Although this is a mother-focused story, it is important to mention that this is not a continuation of How i met your mother, but something completely new. This is the description offered by Hulu:

“In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father – a story that catapults us to the year 2022, where Sophie and her group of friends are in the middle of finding out. Who are they? What do you want out of life? How to fall in love in the age of dating apps and unlimited options? “

How i met your father It will premiere on January 18, 2022 exclusively on Hulu. On related issues, it has been revealed that Halo’s live action series will not be canon.

Via: Hulu