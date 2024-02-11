For Marvel fans, 2024 is a very complicated year. Due to multiple delays and restructurings, the only MCU film that will be released in these months will be Deadpool 3, which has been renamed to Deadpool & Wolverine. Fortunately, this is a film that many are looking forward to and, after several leaks, Today the first trailer for this feature film was released.

As part of the Super Bowl trailers and commercials, Marvel and Disney have finally revealed the first official trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine., which will bring the character from the Fox universe to the MCU in a way that will amuse many. As if that were not enough, Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine, complete with his iconic suit from the comics.

As you could see, Deadpool & Wolverine promises everything fans have been waiting for. Along with this, we could see a couple of winks and references to a multiverse that includes the X-Men from the Fox movies. Although the plot remains a mystery, we know that the TVA that first appeared in the series LOKI will have substantial weight, and it is clear that this character will play an important role in the future of the MCU.

We remind you that Deadpool & Wolverine It will be released on July 26, 2024. Beyond this production, there are no plans for another MCU film this year, although we will see a couple more series for Disney+. On related topics, you can see a new look at this character's costume here. Likewise, a leak reveals multiple Deadpools interacting.

Editor's Note:

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 They are very fun films, but part of the magic is that this character is far from the large-scale plots and teams that we see in the movies. In this way, it remains to be seen how this antihero manages to get involved in the MCU, which is already handling large-scale conflicts, especially in the Avengers movies.

Via: Marvel