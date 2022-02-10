Although it is expected that next Sunday, February 13, the first official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Powerthe Amazon series inspired by the world of JRR Tolkien, today, Vanity Fair has surprised us with a series of images that give us the first look at this adaptation of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

Along with a series of behind-the-scenes photos, we have the first look at characters like Galadriel, who this time is not played by Cate Blanchett, but by Morfydd Clark. Alongside this, we can also see a couple of Dwarves, Elves and Numenoreans.

As they could see, the work that Amazon has prepared for us looks spectacular. Although it remains to be seen how well the cities Lindo and Númenor are represented, the costumes and characterization of the various races are on the right track.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 2, 2022. On related topics, the rights to The Lord of the Rings are up for sale. Similarly, 20 posters of the series have been released, and here you can see them.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power looks spectacular. Although it remains to be seen how well the story is handled, as well as the expansion of a work that was never finished by the original author, visually at least it seems that Amazon’s work will deliver.

Via: Vanity Fair