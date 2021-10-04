After several remasters and a remake, the series of Manna is ready to return with a new installment, which will reach mobile devices as a free-to-play. Thus, During the Tokyo Game Show 2021 the first official look at Echoes of Mana.

While we are not talking about a game for consoles, Square Enix has revealed the first details of Echoes of Mana, which, like other free-to-play titles of the company, will have a gacha system, with which we can take control as the most important characters throughout the series.

As you could see, Echoes of Mana is a 2D action RPG, very similar to the classic installments, where we can form a team made up of three characters from the entire series. However, at the moment there are several details that have not been explained on how to monetize this title, beyond its gacha system. Similarly, there is currently no specific release date.

Echoes of Mana hitting iOS and Android devices sometime in the spring of next year. In related topics, here you can check our gameplay of Legend of mana.

Via: Square Enix