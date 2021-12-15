Horizon Forbidden West is one of Sony’s biggest upcoming blockbusters headed to PlayStation 5 – so it’s easy to forget the Zero Dawn follow-up is also coming to PS4.

Today, developer Guerrilla Games shared four images from the PS4 version of the game, which is set to debut at the same time – on 18th February 2022.

However, as some on social media pointed out, there’s no Forbidden West PS4 footage here today. Many are keen for an update on how well it runs for Sony’s aging console – especially after the Cyberpunk 2077 fiasco.

Here are four Horizon Forbidden West screenshots, captured on PS4:

Guerrilla has been busy unveiling details of Forbidden West over the past couple of months, such as its beastly-looking machines and fresh abilities.

Horizon Forbidden West was previously announced for a late 2021 launch, before a delay pushed it past Christmas and into the new year. Will you have a PS5 by then? If not, be aware that Horizon Forbidden West’s Standard and Special editions do not include Dual Entitlement for PS4 and PS5.