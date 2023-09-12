Medical visits and official announcement. These were the main events of Roberto Pereyra’s Juventus day. Tucu has signed up for his third adventure in Friuli until 2024. In the evening the Argentine was a guest on TV12, the Pozzo family’s television network, where he clarified what happened in this very long – for him – transfer window. “My ambition at the beginning was to go and play in European cups. But then I spoke very frankly with the president, to whom I expressed my desire to return. Now I’m here and I’m happy to be there.” But have there been any offers? “There were different situations, but I feel at home here, as does my family. That’s why I’m happy to have stayed” explained the player. The reason for the choice was not economic. “Money has never been a problem, I made a choice for happiness. I trusted people who didn’t work well and I made a mistake, it’s my fault if I didn’t stay immediately. But then I got what I wanted, which was to return to Udinese.”