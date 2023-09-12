Third adventure in Friuli for the Argentinian: “I relied on people who didn’t work well and I made a mistake, it’s my fault if I didn’t stay immediately. But then I got what I wanted, to come back here”
– Udine
Medical visits and official announcement. These were the main events of Roberto Pereyra’s Juventus day. Tucu has signed up for his third adventure in Friuli until 2024. In the evening the Argentine was a guest on TV12, the Pozzo family’s television network, where he clarified what happened in this very long – for him – transfer window. “My ambition at the beginning was to go and play in European cups. But then I spoke very frankly with the president, to whom I expressed my desire to return. Now I’m here and I’m happy to be there.” But have there been any offers? “There were different situations, but I feel at home here, as does my family. That’s why I’m happy to have stayed” explained the player. The reason for the choice was not economic. “Money has never been a problem, I made a choice for happiness. I trusted people who didn’t work well and I made a mistake, it’s my fault if I didn’t stay immediately. But then I got what I wanted, which was to return to Udinese.”
Having trained on his own for the entire summer, Pereyra has already had the opportunity to speak with Andrea Sottil. “We met by chance in the center – he recalled –. There is a great relationship with him, very direct and without mincing words. The younger guys have to listen to him, because he is very good.” Furthermore, he also had the opportunity to meet with the director of the technical area, Balzaretti, for what was “a very quick operation, which lasted just a couple of days”. Pereyra assured that he feels “physically good”, although it will take some time to get him back into shape. Which team does Tucu see? “Udinese is strong. People must have patience, because there are many young people who come from other cultures and different football systems.”
