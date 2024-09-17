Microsoft has revealed the second wave of Xbox Game Pass titles for September.

Members will soon be able to get their hands on:

Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Frostpunk 2 (PC)

Ara: History Untold (PC)



Wargroove 2 will be available via Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on 19th September.

Frostpunk 2 will then join Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass the following day, on 20th September. This is a day one release for Game Pass members, and one many of us here at Eurogamer are particularly excited about.

Our Bertie took a look at how it was coming along towards the end of last year. Weather is no longer the primary threat in Frostpunk 2, he wrote in October. Now, it’s people.

“You’ll spend your time worrying about a storm of a different kind,” Bertie wrote. “A people-shaped storm, a societal storm. And if you fail to manage that properly, it will end you.”

Alternate history strategy title Ara: History Untold will then make its Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass debut on 24th September. This is another day one release for PC players, and can be pre-installed today.

“Ara: History Untold is an evolution in historical grand strategy, featuring beloved classic PC strategy mechanics alongside innovative gameplay,” reads the official blurb. “Build a nation and lead your people throughout history as you explore new lands, develop arts and culture, conduct diplomacy, and go head-to-head with your rivals to prove you are the greatest ruler ever known.

“It’s your world now.”



As with every batch of new arrivals, a number of games will now be leaving Game Pass. The following games will be leaving the service on 30th September.

Gotham Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Let’s Build a Zoo (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Loop Hero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

My Time At Portia (Cloud, Console, and PC)

PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

Valheim (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing these games after they leave Game Pass, you’ll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else in Microsoft’s subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.