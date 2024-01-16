Microsoft has revealed its next batch of Game Pass titles for January and into the start of February.

Notable additions with this wave include Persona 3 Reload and Palworld (aka Pokémon with guns, see picture above). Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC) will arrive early next month, on 2nd February.

“I can say that Persona 3 Reload's promise is undeniable,” wrote Henry Stockdale in Eurogamer's preview of the game. “Remaking an RPG with such a vast legacy would prove daunting for many, yet even with the omissions, Atlus is building on the original game's foundations well. After many years of waiting, I'm excited to dive in properly next month.”

Palworld, meanwhile, will arrive across Cloud, Console, PC on 19th January as a day one release. This game will see players venturing off in search of “over 100 Pals” as they take on bosses and mysteries galore. Our Zoe has already spent quite a bit of time with Palworld, and you can hear her thoughts about her all in the video above.

We also have the return of Turnip Boy in day one release Turnip Boy Robs a Bank. This one will be available across Cloud, Console and PC.

The rest of this month and the start of February is then made up with Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console and PC), F1 23 (Console and PC), Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console and PC, day one), Brotato ( Cloud, Console, and PC) and Anuchard (Cloud, Console and PC).

Here is the full Game Pass line up, as each game arrives on the service.

Today, 16th January:

Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console, and PC)

18th January:

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console, and PC)

F1 23 (Console and PC)

19th January:

Palworld (Cloud, Console, PC)

25th January:

Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console, and PC)

30th January:

Brotato (Cloud, Console, and PC)

2nd February:

Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console, and PC)

6th February:

Anuchard (Cloud, Console, and PC)



Image credit: Microsoft

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. This time around it is just the one game, but it is a good one (and, annoyingly, one I am in the middle of playing). Hitman: World of Assassination (Cloud, Console, and PC) will leave the service on January 31st.

If you want to keep playing after this title leaves Game Pass, you'll need to purchase it. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.