Dragami Games – the team behind the upcoming remake of cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw – has given us our first sneaky peek of leading lady, Juliet Starling.

Last year, the remake’s producer said that the upcoming remake of cult classic Lollipop Chainsaw will not make broad changes to the story or design of the original game, and that includes any potential changes to the look of its main character, cheerleader Juliet.

10 MORE Exciting Games We CAN’T WAIT To Play In 2023 – AS SUGGESTED BY YOU!

Courtesy of a celebratory New Year’s tweet, it looks like the team has been true to its word. Although it’s only the tiniest glimpse, we’ve finally got our first look at the new-look Juliet, who’s still slashing through hordes of zombies rocking a skimpy outfit, which you can see below:

First Look at Juliet in Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Released original vs. remake pic.twitter.com/JiEskzqnX4 — Jean WSR🕸🕷 (@JeamWSR) January 5, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



Granted, it’s not much to go on, but it should be welcomed news to those who’d been concerned about plans to modernize the 2012 hack-and-slasher.

The studio spent much of the last year trying to convince players that the upcoming remake of Lollipop Chainsaw will not make broad changes to the story or design of the original game after several lines from the project’s original announcement confused fans.