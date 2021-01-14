SNK has released a character trailer for Shun’ei in upcoming fighting game King of Fighters 15.

The video, below, is rather annoyingly edited, with so many jump cuts it’s hard to make out exactly what Shun’ei is doing in the snippets of gameplay. But we do get to see a few combos, and they look pretty slick.

For the uninitiated, Shun’ei is the main protagonist of King of Fighters 14, and returns for the sequel. Last week, SNK confirmed Mai, Kyo, Leona, K ‘, and Benimaru are also in King of Fighters 15.

The game is due out at some point in 2021, although we don’t know platforms yet.