Mortal Kombat 1’s full DLC roster has now been revealed.

Confirmed to appear on the expanded roster are Ermac, Homelander, Omni Man, Peacemaker, Quan Chi, and Takeda, and you can see them in action in the teaser below:

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Kombat Pack Roster Reveal Trailer

That’s not all, though. NetherRealm Studios also dropped a new story trailer at the same time, too, detailing the Umgadi warrior priestesses, “selected from the first-born daughters of Outworld” who are trained to protect the royal family from infancy”. We also get a peek at some of the fighting game’s glorious cut-s dinners and environments.

Watch closely, and you’ll see a handful of new Kameos, too, and some very sharp teeth…

Mortal Kombat 1 – Official Umgadi Trailer

“Umgadi warriors are chosen for greatness, and they will uphold their duties at any cost. Cross them at your own risk,” the video description warns.

Mortal Kombat 1 – which is set in a “reborn” universe created by the Fire God Liu Kang – will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC when it launches on 19th September.