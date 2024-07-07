Back in front

It took a few weekends, but the master of the Sprint races is back. At the Sachsenring Jorge Martin took back that gold medal which he had been missing from the Saturday ‘mini-races’ since mid-May, when he had won the Le Mans Sprint. Then the current leader of the world championship had left the field open to the victories of Aleix Espargarò in Barcelona and Pecco Bagnaia in the last two short races at Mugello and Assen. In Germany, however, Martinator returned to the front, also bringing back to +15 his advantage in the world rankings on the reigning world champion.

“Difficult and fun” battle

“The most fun and at the same time most difficult part of the race was the start – explained Martin at the end of the Sprint – when I concentrated on overtaking two riders, Pecco Bagnaia and Miguel Oliveira. It was definitely challenging, but I managed to overtake them in a part of the circuit where I never thought I could attack. It was risky and it went well. In the long race the weather conditions will change again, so we have to stay focused on our goal”.

Well done Soft!

The Prima-Pramac team was also finally able to celebrate a good result from Franco Morbidelliarrived fifth under the checkered flag: “It was a very consistent day and we were always very fast. – explained the Roman centaur – I struggled to get into the leading group, but I managed to seize the best moment to attack and recover a couple of positions. We still have to work on some details, but we are very close to our goals at the start of the season. It was a great Saturday and we hope to have another good day in the long race“.