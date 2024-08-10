A few weeks ago, WhatsApp users were surprised to discover a small circle at the bottom of your chats which corresponds to Meta’s artificial intelligence. Many are already using it to ask questions and start conversations, but there is more to discover about this technology, for example, your ability to translate texts.

Nowadays it is very easy to translate texts using various tools available on the Internet, but If you need to translate something from Spanish, for example, to English, or vice versa, in a quick and convenient wayyou can do it directly from WhatsApp.

Meta has explained on different occasions that its artificial intelligence is designed to respond naturally to all types of questions thanks to its advanced algorithms, but it also has other types of capabilities, for example, identifying the target language and performing a translation in real time.

Through this tool you can translate emails, documents, conversations and all kinds of texts. Not only that, One advantage of Meta AI is that it will provide you with suggestions to make the conversation as fluid and understandable as possible. possible.

The steps to use the Real-time translation from WhatsApp are:

I logged into my account and clicked on the Meta AI circle.

Once you are in the chat with the artificial intelligence, type translator.

The intelligence will then confirm that it is available to translate texts from a variety of languages ​​and ask you which ones you need.

Below you can write the phrase that needs to be translated.

Artificial intelligence will be in charge of providing you with the closest translation and some alternatives explaining what the differences are according to the emphasis you want to give to the conversation.

Despite The tool has proven to have good results and a good understanding of language and translation.In order to express a text accurately and fluently, keep in mind that you cannot trust 100 percent, so if it is a delicate conversation, for example in the professional field, it is better to do a review before sending it.

What languages ​​can I translate from WhatsApp?

You already know the steps to follow to Translate a text in real time directly from Meta AI on WhatsApp and an added advantage is the large number of languages ​​available.

According to the company, The tool is currently capable of carrying out translations in a wide variety of languages. such as Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, Russian, Hebrew and Hindi.