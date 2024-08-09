The passage of the kites The events around the Earth have become events that no one can miss. Because each of these occurs once in a person’s lifetime, a great emphasis has been placed on documenting these instances, and preparing to enjoy them in the best possible way. Now, It has been announced that at the end of September a comet will be visible that will not pass by the Earth again for 26 thousand years.

According to Starwalk, between September 17 and October 13, comet C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) A3, also known as Atlas, will be visible from Mexico, an event that will repeat itself in 26 thousand years. In addition to the wait, This star stands out for its tail, which forms when it passes close to the Sun at a distance similar to the orbit of Mercury.. This is what was said about it:

“The future brightness of this comet is unpredictable and depends heavily on its activity in the coming months. However, most sources agree on one thing: C/2023 A3 (Tsuchinshan-ATLAS) is likely to be visible to the naked eye. If we are lucky, it could become exceptionally bright and even surpass C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) from summer 2020.”

For all those interested, This is the schedule that Comet Atlas will follow in late September and early October:

September 27: The comet will reach its closest point to the Sun.

October 2: The comet will enter its nocturnal phase. It will no longer be visible in the southern hemisphere, but it will be visible at night in the northern hemisphere.

October 12: The comet will reach its closest point to Earth and will be visible at its peak, with its long, bright tail.

October 13: The comet will still be visible but with less intensity.

Thus, it is advisable to use telescopes to follow the trajectory of Atlas, but On October 12th it will be possible to see this comet with the naked eye. On a related note, Mars and Venus are not the closest planets to Earth. Similarly, NASA finds water on a comet.

Author’s Note:

This is a once in a lifetime event. There is no other opportunity. If you didn’t get the chance to see Atlas, then all you can do is watch videos online, but you’ll never be able to see it in person, so you have to take advantage of this opportunity.

Via: Expansion