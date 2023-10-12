Home page World

Hamas’ attack on Israel is causing horror around the world. How can we help the civilian population in Israel, but also in the Gaza Strip? What you need to know about donations.

Hamm – The terrorist organization Hamas surprisingly attacked Israel on Saturday morning. The victims are mainly civilians, including many children. Israel responds with a military offensive against the Gaza Strip. Many people want to help, but what is the best way to donate to Israel and the civilian population in the Gaza Strip?

Hamas attack on Israel: Donations for Israel and the Palestinian autonomous areas in the Gaza Strip

Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, 50 years after the Yom Kippur War, marked the beginning of an unprecedented new chapter in the Middle East conflict. Since Saturday, Hamas has been attacking Israel from the Gaza Strip with rockets and over land. The terrorist organization took numerous hostages, including Germans, and caused a massacre at a music festival. The Israeli government is now carrying out air strikes against the Gaza Strip and has launched a ground offensive; there are also many civilian casualties among the Palestinians here. How does help arrive in this situation?

Anyone who would like to donate to Israel or humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip can currently best help with money. reports wa.de. Here is an overview of some of the local aid organizations and bank details:

Donations for Israel and the civilian population in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas attack – an overview

Action Germany Helps is the alliance of German aid organizations and is under the patronage of former Federal President Horst Köhler and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. Aktion Deutschland Hilft has set up emergency aid for Gaza/Middle East. Donations for global emergency relief are urgently requested. Access to the Gaza Strip is currently difficult for humanitarian aid, and Aktion Deutschland Hilfe is also calling for a long-term ceasefire.

Donate online via the website: www.aktion-deutschland-hilft.de/de/spenden/spenden

Bank details: Bank for Social Economy, DE62 3702 0500 0000 1020 30, BFSWDE33XXX, donation keyword: emergency aid worldwide

More information: www.aktion-deutschland-hilft.de/de/hilfseinsaetze/spenden-gaza-nahost-nothilfe/krieg-israel-humanitaere-hilfe-musss-moeglich-sein

Doctors Without Borders: The doctors have been working in the Gaza Strip for years. The wounded are currently being cared for there. Help is provided by surgical and inpatient medical care, postoperative care of children and adults after orthopedic operations, treatment of people with burns, psychological support. Mobile teams also offer medical consultation hours.

Donate online via the website: www.aerzte-ohne-borne.de/regelmaessig-spenden

Bank details: Bank for Social Economy, IBAN: DE72 3702 0500 0009 7097 00, BIC: BFSWDE33XXX

More information: www.aerzte-ohne-borne.de/unsere-arbeit/satzlaender/palaestinensische-autonomiegebiets

DRK/Palestinian Red Crescent: The German Red Cross supports humanitarian emergency aid and health care in the Gaza Strip through the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Red Crescent provides disaster management, emergency medical care, preventive health care and rehabilitation services for children with disabilities.

Donate online via the website: www.drk.de/spenden/spendenformular/meine-spende-fuer-die-menschen-in-not/#c23556

Bank details: IBAN: DE63 3702 0500 0005 0233 07, BIC: BFSWDE33XXX

More information: www.drk.de/hilfe-weltweit/wo-wir-helfer/nahost/gaza-humanitaere-nothilfe-im-kritikengebiet

IsraAid Germany: The Central Welfare Office for Jews in Germany and its humanitarian partner organization IsraAid Germany are currently setting up an aid project for people affected by the conflict. There is also an offer of psychological advice and psychosocial care over the telephone and safer spaces via the advisory center association for anti-Semitic violence and discrimination and the hotline “Matan” (for Hebrew-speaking people in Germany). Donations are already possible.

Donate online via the website: zwst.org/de/jetzt-spenden

Bank details: Bank for Social Economy, IBAN: DE79 3702 0500 0009 8413 00, BIC: BFSWDE33XXX

More information: zwst.org/de/news/hilfe-nach-simchat-tora-massaker-und-continuing-violence-israel

Keren Hayesod – United Israel Action: The main fundraising organization for Israel has set up an emergency campaign for victims of terrorism. In the current situation, the money is mainly used for medical equipment and medicines, sheltered emergency accommodation and psychological care.

Donate online via the website: keren-hayesod.de/spenden-helfer

Bank details: Frankfurter Sparkasse, IBAN: DE84 5005 0201 0200 5454 50, BIC: HELADEF1822

More information: keren-hayesod.de/projekte/notfallaktion/oktober-23

Magen David Adom is the Israeli Red Star of David, thus the national emergency medical service. The rescue workers are currently on the front lines. The donations secure medical equipment and vehicles, first aid materials and protective equipment for the rescue workers, who may also come under fire during the conflict.

The donation goes directly to Israel. More information about donating by phone or bank transfer by email to [email protected].

Donate online via the website (English): www.mdais.org/en/donation

Bank details: Israel Discount Bank, IL480111510000001012306, Swift-Bic: IDBLILIT, the account holder is: Magen David Adom in Israel

More information: www.mdais.org/en

UNICEF tries to help children in Palestine and Israel. The aid organization has various missions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. There, Unicef ​​tries to provide families with clean water, build schools and child protection centers and ensure medical help for children.

Donate online via the website: www.unicef.de/spenden/jetzt-spenden?purpose=54678&amount=12500

Bank details: Bank for Social Economy Cologne, IBAN: DE57 3702 0500 0000 3000 00, BIC: BFSWDE33XXX

More information: www.unicef.de/informieren/projekte/asien-4300/palaestina-19566

The federal government in Germany has suspended development aid for Gaza. We are currently checking where the funds arrive. Aid payments to the Palestinian territories are currently in question. There is a suspicion across the EU that some of the money could have ended up in the hands of Hamas or other terrorist organizations. For the civilian population in the Gaza Strip, this means that important financial resources, for example in health care or drinking water supplies, are missing.

