A simple web browser plugin is giving players access to previous versions of the PlayStation Store, enabling them to purchase older games that were thought to have been removed from sale.

As spotted by our friends at VGC, FireFox plugin Valkyrie PS Store uses older versions of the web store from archive.org, and enables players to access games that had been previously hidden from view.

Since the store’s last major update back in October 2020 just ahead of the release of the PS5, a number of games were quietly removed from the web version of the store, including a number of PS3, PSP, and PS Vita games.

Oh. My. God.

So, and this makes sense, the old web Playstation store wasn’t taken down as much as they just got rid of a few HTML files to prevent you from access the APIs. So someone made a Firefox plugin to restore it. AND IT WORKS.https://t.co/30enQtMBT4@DelistedGames pic.twitter.com/QzMemfqCMc – Chris Glass (@TheChrisGlass) April 23, 2021

Now, however, it seems that Sony only concealed the links rather than took them down completely, as players report they’re still able to successfully purchase these older titles.

There’s also a way to access it without the plugin, too – check out Silica’s guide now for more information. I’d suggest you don’t hang about, though; I suspect we won’t be able to do this for too much longer.

ICYMI, PlayStation dramatically U-turned on its decision to shut down the PlayStation 3 and Vita digital stores earlier this week in response to fan criticism.

In a statement, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan admitted “it’s clear that we made the wrong decision here” and while the PSP store will still close on 2nd July this year as planned, the PlayStation 3 and Vita stores will remain online for now.