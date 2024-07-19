It’s no secret that Sony Pictures and Marvel are hard at work on the next Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. Unfortunately, not much is known about the status of the work. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige provided some information who told i09 that he is currently working on the film with producer Amy Pascal. “We will receive a draft from the writers shortly” he said. So the script is not 100% ready yet, but there is already a draft that could be the semi-final one.

It must be worth it

In April of this year, Holland himself had commented on the future of the series, saying that a team of “the best screenwriters in the business” was brainstorming story ideas for the film. “Until it’s fully developed, we have a legacy to protect,” Holland said at the time. “The third film was special in so many ways, and we need to make sure we get it right.”

Holland had previously said he had considered stepping away from Spider-Man and passing the baton to someone else to play the character. But evidently the contract that was offered to him to make another film convinced him to return as Spider-Man.

“Whether or not we can do the character justice is another story. I feel a huge responsibility to Spider-Man. I feel very fortunate to have been able to work on a series that has gotten better and better with each film and has become more successful, which I think is very rare, and I want to protect that legacy,” he said in 2023. “So I’m not going to do another one just to do another one. It’s going to have to be worth it.”

So far Holland has been the protagonist of three Spider-Man movies: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Holland has also played the character in several Avengers films.