Anyone who has seen the anime of Naruto you will remember that it always had impressive battles throughout its entire broadcast. Whether it’s the fight Rock Lee against Gaara, Tsunade and Jiraiya against Orochimaru or the fights between Naruto and Sasuke, there was never a shortage of action-packed, memorable fights.

Recently aired episode 204 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, where it was shown to Naruto and Sasuke fighting side by side against Jigen to prevent it from being carried Kawaki. If the reactions of the fans can indicate anything, it is that we are facing one more of the most memorable fights of the seventh Hokage.

Naruto and Sasuke united again

Fans are impressed with the fight of Naruto and Sasuke against Jigen, in large part due to the animation. The studio in charge of the animation of Boruto it is Studio pierrot And according to the fans, they showed great fidelity to the manga, in addition to doing the animations of the character transformations too well.

‘Conclution, Boruto 204 was an incredible episode and did justice to the fight of Jigen 100/10. Not only the animation but also the art was great. You could feel how strong it was Jigen in comparison with Naruto Y Sasuke‘.

‘The fact that Sasuke He was badly hurt and had no idea if he was going to die or live and yet his last thought before he passed out was about Naruto, still on the brink of death, his main concern was the safety and well-being of Naruto‘

With these reviews we can’t help but get excited about this great fight. At the moment, you can already find the episode in Crunchyroll and with subtitles in Spanish so that you can see if the comments are correct or just got carried away by the emotion of the moment.

