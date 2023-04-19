Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

The WHO has calculated the effects of the various corona vaccines in Europe over the past two years. Now we have the results.

Munich – The various corona vaccines have saved numerous lives in Europe and countries of the former Soviet Union alone since 2020. The number is estimated to be more than a million, according to a World Health Organization report released on Monday.

WHO: Vaccines have saved more than a million people

The figure was calculated on the basis of the number of deaths and the doses of vaccine administered in a total of 26 countries. According to the report, more than two million people have died of Covid-19 in the WHO region of Europe since the outbreak of the corona pandemic around three years ago. The Europe region of the WHO comprises 53 countries, including the member states of the European Union and the European Economic Area, Russia and several countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia.

The WHO estimates that the vaccinations saved more than a million people in Europe (symbol image). © Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON / Imago

In the meantime, the effectiveness of the vaccine doses administered has been tested. This was weighted differently depending on the prevailing corona variant, indirect effects of the vaccinations were not taken into account.

According to the WHO, corona vaccinations are particularly important during the omicron wave

In its report, the WHO comes to the conclusion that 96 percent of the people who were saved by the vaccines were older than 60 years. Also, the number of lives saved by vaccination was particularly high during the omicron wave. In this time alone, the rescued people are estimated at almost 570,000.

A doctor vaccinates a woman against Corona. © Moritz Frankenberg/dpa/symbol image

As a result of the report’s positive outcome, WHO Divisional Director for Europe, Richard Pebody, called on unvaccinated people to protect themselves through vaccination. “We see through our research the large number of lives that have been saved by the Covid-19 vaccines across Europe during the pandemic,” Pebody said in a statement. Anyone who suffers from persistent symptoms after a vaccination can contact a new hotline for corona vaccinated people in Bavaria.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is the United Nations specialized agency for public health. It comprises a total of 194 member states and is headquartered in Geneva. (nz with dpa material)