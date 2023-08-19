This is how the new Citizenship Income works, 350 euros for recipients

Goodbye Basic incomewelcome Support for training and work. Many Italians are preparing for the activation, scheduled for 1 September, of the new platform that will replace the Citizenship Income. The so-called “employable” recipients of the Rdc will therefore pass on to the check for 350 euros a month which they will be able to cash if they enroll in the project for entering the labor market.

In order to receive the check, however, the recipients will have to participate in various training courses until it arrives a job offer. It would be, according to some figures communicated by the Minister of Labour Marina Calderoneof around 112,000 people, “who can be activated on the labor market”.

Of these 112,000, 25% would already be enrolled in an active policy measure, necessary precisely to receive the 350 euro check. The others, through the INPS or patronages, will have to register on the platform to sign the work activation agreement. They will now be directed to i employment centres and the employment agencies.

