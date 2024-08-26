After years of waiting, Star Wars: Outlaws will finally be available in just a few days. Thus, today, multiple media outlets, including us, published their reviews of this title, and The reception was below what many fans expected.

At this moment, Star Wars: Outlaws It has a rating of 77 on Metacriticwhich takes into account 56 different reviews. While this reception is positive, it is clearly below what many expected to see from a title from Ubisoft Massive, the same people who gave us Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and The Division. In this regard, this is what Screenrant commented:

“How Kay Vess’ story will fit into the franchise at large remains to be seen, but with some major revelations in the final part of the game, there are sure to be some exciting consequences going forward from this excellent first adventure.”

Similarly, IGN added:

“Star Wars Outlaws is a fun intergalactic heist adventure with plenty of exploration, but it’s hampered by simple stealth, repetitive combat, and too many bugs at launch.”

For its part, VGC noted:

“Star Wars Outlaws is an Uncharted-style adventure that fails to live up to its potential. Kay and Nix lead a strong cast through a well-paced, compelling story, but the game’s reputation system and overall Syndicate story feel underdeveloped.”

In general, many media have pointed out that Star Wars: Outlaws It’s an entertaining adventure that gives us an interesting look at this galaxy. However, The title suffers from repetitive combat, several bugs, and the open world is very similar to other works by the French studio.

While a rating of 77 isn’t bad, and most reviews rank it Star Wars: Outlaws Above 80, the title fails to fulfill all its promises, and ends up offering a series of elements that we have already seen elsewhere, but the execution is not as good. Star Wars: Outlaws Coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on August 30. On related topics, you can check out our review of this title here.

Author’s Note:

What I played of Star Wars: Outlaws It showed great potential at the time, but reading the reviews it’s clear that Ubisoft Massive failed to deliver the game that many expected. While this is still an entertaining adventure, it’s not the studio’s best work, and leaves much to be desired.

