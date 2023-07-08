Of Christine Brown

With high temperatures, anxiety, stress and depression worsen. Cognitive ability is also negatively affected and it is more difficult to think clearly

The real summer heat has just arrived with the entry of the African anticyclone which will bring peaks of up to 45 degrees in Sardinia and make Italian cities gasp. And excessive heat, acting as a stress factor responsible for aggressive and impulsive behavior, slowing down the ability to control

Heatwaves have a huge impact on our physical and mental health. Doctors know this because in the hottest months, hospital emergency rooms fill up quickly with patients suffering from dehydration, fainting spells and delirium. In Italy specific bulletins are sent by the Regions to the emergency rooms with a scale of alerts: as if to say, attention, a greater influx is expected (based on the expected temperature and humidity). As reported The Conversation, recent studies highlight a increase in emergency room visits by at least 10% on days when temperatures reach or exceed 5% of the average temperature of the place in question.

Panic attacks Thermal stress also affects the critical and behavioral balance indirectly, through the loss of sleep and the subversion of our biological rhythms: not only does it mean not getting enough sleep, but also suffering an alteration in the quality of sleep, which is not always restorative. Panic attacks increase with the heat: the feeling of exhaustion, fatigue in performing even simple actions, dizziness, difficulty paying attention triggers, in people who are already living in anxiety, the belief that something negative is happening.

The effectiveness of drugs The heat could also hinder the effectiveness of some drugs used to treat psychiatric illnesses, reducing their effects and interfering with the regulation of body temperatureparticularly among the elderly. We know that many medications increase the risk of heat-related death, such as the antipsychoticswhich can suppress thirst by causing dehydration in people they write Laurence WainwrightLecturer in Sustainability, Business and the Environment at the University of Oxford e Eileen Neumann, neuroscience researcher at the University of Zurich. Some drugs – they explain – will work differently depending on body temperature and how dehydrated the patient is, such as lithiuma very powerful and widely used mood stabilizer often prescribed for people with bipolar disorder.

Cognitive ability decreases Heat (but also extreme cold) pu for affect mental health and cognition even of people who do not suffer from mental health disorders because heat stress can damage the areas of the brain that deal with the solution of complex cognitive tasks. A interesting study that involved Boston students during a heat wave in 2016 found that the group who worked in a classroom without air conditioning performed 13% worse on cognitive tests than their peers who were in the cooler; the reaction time was also 13% slower.

Increases aggression (and crime) When people can't think well because of the heat they are likely to experience frustration which in turn can lead to increased impulsivity and consequently to episodes of aggression and violence because the levels of serotonin in the brain, which among other things keeps aggression at bay, strongly influenced by high temperatures (the most heinous crimes, but also the most banal quarrels between motorists, the news tells us, are more frequent in the summer). In fact, high temperatures and humidity act on the neuroendocrine systems: on the one hand, the heat stimulates the activity of glutamate, a neurotransmitter that exerts a powerful exciting action on the brain circuits, on the other hand, that of Gaba, the chemical mediator that makes you calm and relaxed.

There are numerous studies linking extreme heat with a increase in violent crime. Just a 1-2 degree increase in temperature would lead to a 3-5% increase in aggression. It is estimated that by 2090, climate change could be responsible forup to 5% increase in crime globally.