This is important information to understand the meaning of the Microsoft’s cross-platform strategy confirmed by the recent announcement of the arrival of Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle on PlayStation 5 a handful of months after its landing on PC and Xbox Series X and S.

How Much Did Sea of ​​Thieves Sell on PlayStation 5? Microsoft has not revealed the numbers made by the game, but the information was leaked by journalist Jez Corden, who spoke about over a million copies sold since its launch . Of course, it should be noted that these are not official data, but Corden claims that his source is reliable.

A question of money

“I have been told by reliable sources that Sea of ​​Thieves has surpassed one million sales on PlayStation since its launch on the platform,” Corden explained, adding: “the number has probably grown further since I received this information.”

Corden then put it in a strictly economic perspective: “The game currently retails for $40, so even without considering in-app purchases made in the Sea of ​​Thieves store, that’s at least Rare Earns $40 Million in Revenueto invest in expanding the game.”

In reality, at least the portion of sales that ends up in Sony’s coffers should be subtracted, that is, 30% of the total, but let’s follow the reasoning.

Corden then wonders whether the damage to Xbox’s image is worth this money, but the answer came directly from the highest levels of Microsoft: “Recalling old comments made to investors by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, does not appear to have a significant impact on total Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S player growthat least for now.” In short, Microsoft is seeing revenue growth without the feared hemorrhage of gamers from its ecosystem. No apocalypse in sight, it seems.