CD Projekt has defined the dividend payment for its last fiscal year. Shareholders will receive PLN 99,910,510 (approximately 25 million euros). The development studio of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will pay PLN 1.00 for each share. The amount of dividends is remained unchanged compared to the previous year .

High numbers but…

We are talking about approximately 20% of the net profit of the entire fiscal year, equal to PLN 481.1 million (approximately 120 million euros). The remaining amount will be put into a fund used when necessary by the company. The founders and managerswho are also the largest shareholders (with control of at least 5% of the votes), will receive the majority of the dividends.

An image from The Witcher 3 with the protagonist Geralt

Co-founder Marcin Iwiński (resigned as CEO in 2022) – PLN 12.8 million (approximately €3.18 million)

Co-founder Michał Kiciński – 9.57 million PLN (approximately 2.37 million euros)

Chief Financial Officer Piotr Nielubowicz – PLN 6.85 million (approximately €1.7 million)

Strategic Director Adam Kiciński – 4 million PLN (approximately 1 million euros)

Calculating the shares held by other executives, co-CEOs Adam Badowski and Michał Nowakowski are likely to receive PLN 692,600 (around 170,000 euros) and PLN 580,200 (around 143,000 euros) in dividends, respectively.

Dividends are tied to the success of CD Projekt. For example, in 2021 the dividends were much higher ($124 million), thanks to the record sales made by Cyberpunk 2077.

If these figures seem enormous to you, know that they are actually much lower than those of other companies. For example, Electronic Arts recently paid over $60 million to its executives, with CEO Andrew Wilson pocketing over $25.6 million (including base salary, other benefits and $20.3 million in stock ), despite numerous layoffs made during the year.