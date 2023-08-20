Pharmacists, that’s how much they earn. Salary factors and figures

The salary of a pharmacist is influenced by various factors, including the type of occupation (pharmacy owner or employee) and his level of experience. In fact, when it comes to determining the salary of pharmacists, experience is one of the key factors. As the site reports Oipa Magazine, At the start of their careers, pharmacists earn an average of around €1,300 a month. This figure can increase to a maximum of 1,600 euros between 4 and 20 years of serviceto finally reach 1,800 euros after 20 years of experience.

The remuneration can also vary in depending on the type and location of the pharmacy, as well as the specific responsibilities attributed to the pharmacist on the basis of the category CCNL. For example, in municipal pharmacies, salary ranges from 1,350 euros for a sixth level employee to 2,325 euros for Q level employees private urban pharmacies, an employee classified in the first level receives an initial salary of 2,255 euros. At level 1 we have the collaborating pharmacist who is in the company for 24 months. Moving forward, we have Concept Workers, Pharmacy Assistants, Accountants, Cashiers, Delivery Boys, and Cleaners at Levels Two through Six, respectively.

Level Q1 is where the director comes into play, while Q3 is for pharmacists with over 2 years of experience who supervise one or more departments within the pharmacy. And finally, we have the new Q2 tier, which gives pharmacists additional responsibilities and offers them a higher salary. Professional pharmacists who cover the early night shift get a little more in their salaries than those who do who work during the day. On average, a single night’s work in the pharmacy can earn about 120 euros after taxes.

Here’s how much a business owner pharmacist earns

However, things change if you own a pharmacy. On average, these people earn approx 6,000 euros per monthbut this figure can come up to 10,000 euros or even more for those who own prestigious pharmacies in privileged locations within large cities. Obviously, the titular pharmacist must take into account a series of expenses. These expenses include things like rent or mortgage for premises, utilities, taxes and duties, maintenance, VAT registration and payment of VAT.

The VAT rates for pharmaceutical products can be by 4%, 10% or 20%. In addition, there are costs associated with hiring an accountant or other consultants, purchasing assets, paying employee salaries, and obtaining insurance and assistance services. In addition to these recurring expenses, there may be one-time or one-time costs for things like room furnishings, lab coats, lab equipment, and security systems such as alarms and CCTV.

There are also salary variations between pharmacies and parapharmacies. In parapharmacies the average monthly net salary is around around 1,200 euros, while in pharmacies it is around 1,300 euros. The salary of a pharmacist can vary quite a lot depending on a few factors. First of all, the region in which it operates plays a role – the cost of living tends to be higher in the north than in the south. Furthermore, the turnover of the pharmacies in that particular region is also taken into consideration. Just to give an idea, Lombard pharmacists earn on average about 10% more compared to their Lazio counterparts.

