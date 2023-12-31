A slide allegedly taken from a Sony presentation has revealed how many units some of the company's biggest first-party games have sold.

The slide – which notably excludes other Sony first-party titles, including Naughty Dog's The Last of Us series and Horizon Zero Dawn's sequel, Horizon Forbidden West – reveals the sale figures for several games released since 2017, including Marvel's Spider-Man (2018) , God of War (2018), and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), which have sold 18.9 million, 15.9 million, and 12.6 million copies in their first two years, respectively.

The same table, if true, also reveals that Horizon Zero Dawn (2017) sold 11 million copies, Gran Turismo Sport (2017) 7.8 million, Days Gone (2019) 7 million, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (2021) 3.9 million, and “Ghost Dir Cut” – Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (2021) – 3.3 million copies.

All but two – Gran Turismo Sport and Days Gone – sport Metacritic scores of 85+.



These figures are presumed not to include the sales of any associated PC ports, and are therefore intended to pertain only to PS5 – or PS4, where appropriate.

Of the eight games listed, three were developed by Insomniac Games, with even its lowest-selling game, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, selling almost four million copies.

The image of the slide includes a statement that suggests that while the slide mentions “Ratchet PS4” this is likely a type, as it “indicates a June 2021 launch and a 88 [Metacritic] score”.

“It seems much more likely […] that the 'PS4' bit would be the typo,” the leaker explains. “So not only did Rift Apart break even rapidly and make a significant profit year one, it had good legs prior to its inclusion on [PS] Plus at least.”

“This is it, the character and the absurdity and the charm that Insomniac is all about, that the team kicked-started with Ratchet and Clank in 2002 and continues to master with such faultless confidence in Rift Apart,” Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Ratchet and Clank review, which received a Eurogamer Recommended badge at the time.