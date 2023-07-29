The wound opened by Jarrod Bowen is still bleeding. But now Fiorentina know they can try again and channel the anger in the right direction. It was 7 June and in Prague the Viola lost the Conference League final against West Ham: many chances, a game played better than the English, but mistakes in the two areas (naive and avoidable hand foul by Biraghi for the 0-1 penalty ; Mandragora’s mistake with the goal wide open to make it 1-1 after Bonaventura’s equalizer) and in his own trocar (very high defense with open ball and decisive through ball by Paqueta for Bowen) cost dearly: in the 90th minute the mockery came and the defeat for 2-1.