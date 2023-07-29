For the Conference, the squad must be completed with a goalkeeper, two defenders and a striker: all the names at stake
The wound opened by Jarrod Bowen is still bleeding. But now Fiorentina know they can try again and channel the anger in the right direction. It was 7 June and in Prague the Viola lost the Conference League final against West Ham: many chances, a game played better than the English, but mistakes in the two areas (naive and avoidable hand foul by Biraghi for the 0-1 penalty ; Mandragora’s mistake with the goal wide open to make it 1-1 after Bonaventura’s equalizer) and in his own trocar (very high defense with open ball and decisive through ball by Paqueta for Bowen) cost dearly: in the 90th minute the mockery came and the defeat for 2-1.
