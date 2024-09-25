Tomorrow, finally, it will reach our hands The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Thus, today the reviews of the new Nintendo game were published, making it clear that this is one of the best titles of the yearalthough it does not reach the levels of other acclaimed experiences of 2024.

At this moment The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom It has a rating of 86 on Metacriticwhich puts it on the same level as titles like The Plucky Squirebut below experiences like Astro BotHowever, the reception is positive, with multiple perfect ratings. This is what Siliconera had to say about this title:

“The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom features all the amazing hallmarks of the series, but feels completely innovative, unique and fresh.”

For its part, IGN mentioned:

“The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is much more than a second-rate spin-off: it combines the expertly designed dungeons and item progression you’d expect from a 2D Zelda with the wild creativity of Tears of the Kingdom.”

Similarly, Eurogamer added:

“Through fun puzzles and an imaginative reimagining of Hyrule’s historic iconography, Echoes of Wisdom emerges as a bold and creative new chapter in the legend of Zelda.”

In this way, it is clear that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a fantastic game that all fans of the series and Nintendo Switch users should have in their collections. We remind you that This delivery will be available on September 26th. In related topics, here you can check out our review of this title. Likewise, this is the team responsible for Echoes of Wisdom.

Author’s Note:

It’s good to see that The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom delivers for all gamers. I can’t wait to get my hands on this release and spend the next few days immersed in this world alongside Zelda.

Via: Metacritic